Edman (wrist) is scheduled to begin taking live at-bats early next week, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Edman is currently doing throwing and fielding work without issue, but the big test for his sore right wrist will be how it holds up against contact swings. The versatile 28-year-old has been on the shelf since July 7 and received an injection in the wrist over the All-Star break to aid the healing process. He could perhaps be activated late next week if there are no setbacks from this point forward.