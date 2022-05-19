Edman will primarily play shortstop moving forward with prospect Nolan Gorman being promoted Friday to play second base, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Edman has started at the keystone in 35 of 37 games this season, but he'll now shift to shortstop with Gorman being promoted in the wake of Paul Dejong's demotion last week. Edman struggled the past two years but has a .269/.367/.431 in 2022 and has reclaimed the leadoff role, and the positional move will give him a minor boost in fantasy once he reaches the eligibility threshold.