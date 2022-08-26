Edman went 3-for-5 with a triple and a stolen base in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Cubs.

The steal put Edman at 25 for the year, which puts him tied for third in the majors with Ronald Acuna and Cedric Mullins. Edman's batted .268 with a .743 OPS, four steals, two home runs, eight RBI and 13 runs scored through 22 games in August. Lars Nootbaar appears to have taken over leadoff duties against right-handed pitchers while Dylan Carlson does the same against most lefties, leaving Edman to provide solid hitting from a deeper spot in the lineup.