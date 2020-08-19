Edman went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cubs, but he's out of the lineup for Game 2, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Edman started the past seven games at shortstop with Paul DeJong (illness) on the injured list, but he'll receive the night off after a strong performance in the matinee. Brad Miller will take over at shortstop for the Cardinals, while Max Schrock starts at third base.