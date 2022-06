Edman is out of the lineup for the first game of the Cardinals' doubleheader Tuesday with the Pirates, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Edmundo Sosa will pick up a start at shortstop while Edman rests for the early game before presumably checking back into the lineup for the nightcap. Through his first 13 games of June, Edman is slashing .294/.368/.431 with two home runs and three stolen bases.