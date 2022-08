Edman is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Cubs, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Edman will get a breather in the matinee Tuesday after he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Monday's win. Nolan Gorman will shift over to second base while the red-hot Albert Pujols starts at designated hitter and bats sixth in Game 1.