Edman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Though Edman served as the Cardinals' leadoff man in each of the past three games, all of those starts came with St. Louis facing left-handed pitchers. He'll now find himself on the bench for the second straight matchup with a right-handed starting pitcher and could be in danger of falling into a timeshare at either middle-infield spot with Brendan Donovan and Paul DeJong.