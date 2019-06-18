Edman has logged action in five major-league games since being promoted from Triple-A Memphis on June 8 and is 1-for-6 with a double, a stolen base and three runs.

The rookie has only started one of those five contests, appearing as an in-game replacement in the other four. Edman's big-league tenure is expected to only last through Jedd Gyorko's (back) stay on the injured list, which could conclude as early as Tuesday.