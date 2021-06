Edman went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and three runs scored in a 9-1 win over Atlanta in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Edman put up his first multi-hit performance since June 9, and St. Louis' offense brought him home each time he got aboard. While the matinee was an encouraging performance for the infielder, he went 0-for-3 in the nightcap. Overall, Edman is slashing .264/.308/.380 with four home runs, 13 stolen bases, 18 RBI and 40 runs scored through 312 plate appearances.