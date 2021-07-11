Edman went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Cubs.
The 26-year-old began Saturday's game on the bench, but he pinch hit for Matt Carpenter in the fifth inning. Edman delivered a two-run homer off Cubs reliever Adam Morgan to end his 0-for-13 skid at the plate. While he's run hot and cold at times, Edman has a .258/.299/.371 slash line with five long balls, 25 RBI, 47 runs scored and 16 stolen bases in 19 attempts through 385 plate appearances. Most of his playing time is likely to be in right field or at second base,