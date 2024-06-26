Edman (wrist) sprained his ankle while fielding grounders Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The injury isn't viewed as a major setback, but it's not ideal after Edman had finally been making some real progress in his recovery from right wrist surgery. The Cardinals had been hopeful that Edman would be ready for a rehab assignment soon, and while that still could be the case, the ankle issue could delay him a few days.