Edman (wrist) sprained his ankle while fielding grounders Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

It's not viewed as a major setback, but it's not ideal after Edman had finally been making some real progress with his surgically repaired right wrist. The hope has been that Edman would be ready for a rehab assignment soon, and while that still could be the case, this could delay him a few days.