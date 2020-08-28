Edman went a combined 3-for-7 with a walk over a pair of seven-inning doubleheader games against the Pirates on Thursday.

All three of the versatile Edman's hits were singles, but they served to extend his hitting streak to six games by day's end. The 25-year-old hasn't hit a home run since July 28 and only has a pair of extra-base hits (two doubles) in August, but he's now slashing an impressive .353/.436/.412 across 39 plate appearances over his last 10 games, raising his batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage by 82, 89 and 43 points, respectively.