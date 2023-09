Edman went 3-for-4 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Reds.

Edman has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games, going 16-for-49 (.327) in that span. The utility man has also shown little hesitation on the basepaths with seven steals over that span. Edman is seeing regular playing time between second base, shortstop and center field lately. He's at a .251/.314/.416 slash line with 12 home runs, 24 steals, 45 RBI and 62 runs scored across 119 contests.