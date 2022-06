Edman went 2-for-4 with one RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in a 5-3 win over the Marlins on Tuesday.

Edman now has 19 stolen bases to tie him for second-best in the league behind only Jon Berti. The prototypical leadoff hitter is getting on base at a .342 clip and has come around to score 58 times in 2022, which puts him second only to Aaron Judge for most runs. Edman is delivering on his potential and is on pace for career highs in both offensive categories.