Edman went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Brewers.

Edman hit a double in the eighth inning and worked the front end of a double-steal with Dylan Carlson after the latter walked. The double was Edman's first extra-base hit in five games, and the steal was his first since June 10. The infielder is up to a .278/.352/.418 slash line with seven home runs, 16 steals, 29 RBI, 55 runs scored, 11 doubles and three triples across 305 plate appearances.