Edman went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 6-2 win over Washington.
Edman singled, stole second and crossed home in the third inning. He's up to 21 stolen bases on the year but just two of those have come over the last 23 games. The 27-year-old is slashing .256/.322/.370 with 66 runs scored and 27 extra-base hits through 98 games. Since his last home run June 14, Edman has gone 30-for-144 (.208) with nine RBI and 33 strikeouts.
