Edman went 1-for-4 with a triple, an RBI, a run and a stolen base during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Edman went 1-for-3 during the matinee and was on base twice in the nightcap via a triple and a hit by pitch. The 27-year-old has a .241/.343/.379 slash line with one home run, seven RBI, 13 runs and four stolen bases through 15 games in May.