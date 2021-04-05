Edman is hitting just .167 (2-for-12) with two walks and one run over his first three games while operating out of the leadoff spot.

Edman was outstanding this spring no matter where he slotted into the order, slashing .378/.404/.422 across 47 plate appearances. However, the 25-year-old has gotten off to a very slow start now that the games have started to count, but Edman has yet to strike out over 14 plate appearances and has been a bit unlucky early with a .167 BABIP.