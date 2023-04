Edman went 2-for-5 and had a walk-off single in the 10th as the Cardinals beat the Pirates 5-4.

Edman redeemed himself with the game-winning hit after he had grounded into an inning-ending double play in the fourth with the bases loaded. It was just his second RBI on the year and his fourth multi-hit effort. The Cardinals are slated to face five righties this coming week, meaning Edman should continue to be slotted into the bottom part of the order a majority of the time.