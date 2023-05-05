Edman went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in a loss to the Angels on Thursday.

Edman belted a three-run shot to right field in the fourth inning, giving him his first multi-RBI game since April 19. The shortstop had been in the midst of a slump coming into the contest, going just 2-for-15 over his previous three games. Edman is up to five homers and 13 RBI through 30 games on the campaign, putting him on pace to surpass last year's career-best marks of 13 long balls and 57 RBI.