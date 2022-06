Edman went 2-for-7 with two walks, a solo home run and a second run scored across both games of Saturday's doubleheader split with the Cubs.

He took Matt Swarmer deep in the sixth inning for the Cardinals' only run of the matinee before reaching base three times in the nightcap. The homer was Edman's first since May 14 and fifth of the season, but power isn't his biggest asset -- he's slashing .281/.357/.424 through 53 games with 14 steals, 23 RBI and 43 runs.