Edman went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 4-1 win over the Marlins.

The switch hitter took John Curtiss deep in the fifth inning for his first home run of the year. Edman isn't thought of as a power hitter, but he did slug 16 homers in 147 games through his first two seasons in the majors in addition to stealing 17 base and delivering a .283/.337/.449 slash line.