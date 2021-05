Edman went 1-for-3 with a single, a run, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 8-6 win over the Diamondbacks.

Edman began the contest with a walk, stole second and subsequently came around to score the game's first run. He later picked up an RBI with a single in the fourth frame. Edman is tied for third in MLB with 10 thefts on the campaign and is contributing a steady .274/.329/.392 slash line across 231 plate appearances.