Edman went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Cubs.

Edman is up to 14 steals on the season, six of which have come over 20 games in June. He's hitting just .200 (14-for-70) this month, but he's hit safely in eight of his last 10 contests. For the season, Edman is at a .242/.313/.410 slash line with eight home runs, 27 RBI, 41 runs scored, 14 doubles and three triples through 74 games overall.