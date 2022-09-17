Edman went 3-for-5 with one RBI and one steal in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Reds.

Edman nabbed second base against righty reliever Hunter Strickland and catcher Chuckie Robinson in the first game of Saturday's twin bill. After a 15-game stretch when he recorded a .426 average over 54 at-bats, the shortstop suffered an 0-for-11 slump in his last three games before breaking out of it in this contest. In addition, the 27-year-old has recorded four steals in his last eight games.