Edman went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers.

Edman wound up stealing his ninth base of the year after walking in the sixth. He leads the Cardinals in steals but otherwise has lacked steady production at the plate. His last RBI was back on May 23 and he's notched just six hits in 12 games since then. For the year, the 28-year-old switch hitter is slashing .255/.316/.432 with six homers, 21 RBI, 30 runs and a 16:31 BB:K over 214 plate appearances.