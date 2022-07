Edman went 2-for-5 with a walk, a stolen base and three runs scored in Saturday's 11-3 victory over the Reds.

The steal was Edman's 20th this season, tying him with Ronald Acuna for fourth in MLB. Edman endured a rough stretch at the plate recently and his OPS still sits at just .699 for the season, but he has now recorded multiple hits in four of his last five games. Edman remains the Cardinals' leadoff hitter.