Edman went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 9-4 win over the Blue Jays.
Edman's hit well through three games, going 4-for-12, though all of his hits have been singles. His steal was his first of the campaign after he went 32-for-35 on the basepaths a year ago. Edman's starting at shortstop but hitting ninth against right-handed pitchers to begin 2023, which limits potential to pile up counting stats. He's still in consideration to be the leadoff hitter versus southpaws.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Under consideration at leadoff•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Mentally prepared for season•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Receives $4.2 million for 2023•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Three hits in loss•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Sitting again Monday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Day off Saturday•