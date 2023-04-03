Edman went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 9-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Edman's hit well through three games, going 4-for-12, though all of his hits have been singles. His steal was his first of the campaign after he went 32-for-35 on the basepaths a year ago. Edman's starting at shortstop but hitting ninth against right-handed pitchers to begin 2023, which limits potential to pile up counting stats. He's still in consideration to be the leadoff hitter versus southpaws.