Edman went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run in Friday's 5-4 victory over the Reds.

Edman didn't get a hit in the contest, but he still helped fantasy managers who roster him with his fourth stolen base of the campaign. After swiping only two bags in six tries in 2020, Edman has looked more like the stolen-base threat he was in his 2019 rookie campaign, when he was successful on 15 of 16 theft attempts. The 25-year-old has accounted for two homers, four RBI and nine runs scored this season.