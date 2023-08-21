Edman went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Mets.

Edman led off the game for the Cardinals with a single and a stolen base and later stole his second bag of the game in the sixth. Coming into Sunday, Edman had just one steal over his last 27 games and is now 17-for-19 this season. The 28-year-old has posted back-to-back seasons with at least 30 steals but that looks to be a longshot for him in 2023. While he hasn't been running as much, Edman has showcased more power than in recent seasons, evidenced by his .421 slugging percentage and .172 ISO, which are his highest marks since his rookie season in 2019. For the year, Edman is slashing .249/.310/.421 with 11 homers, 38 RBI, 55 runs and a 26:58 BB:K in 380 plate appearances.