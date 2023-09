Edman went 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs scored and two steals in Sunday's win over Pittsburgh.

Batting in his customary ninth spot in the order against a righty, Edman reached base three times to help spark the Cardinals to a win in the series finale. It was Edman's second multi-steal effort in four games, and he has now swiped 22 bags on the season. He's now slashing .246/.310/.415 with 12 homers, 41 RBI and 60 runs scored in 386 at-bats over 114 games.