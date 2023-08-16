Edman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Athletics.

Edman has gone 10-for-24 (.417) with four homers and two doubles during his six-game hitting streak. It's an impressive show of power from a player not known for his slugging. He's up to 11 homers, 37 RBI, 54 runs scored, 15 stolen bases and a .251/.314/.433 slash line through 97 contests. Edman is likely to continue starting at shortstop rather than shifting back to the outfield with Dylan Carlson (oblique) landing on the injured list, though that could change if or when the Cardinals decide to call up Masyn Winn from Triple-A Memphis.