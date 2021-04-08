Edman went 3-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Marlins.
Edman recorded his first multi-hit game of the season, though has now reached base in all six of his starts. He also swiped his second base in an as many contests, coming around to score in the same inning on a single from Paul Goldschmidt. Edman has now collected seven hits in 25 at-bats this season, but only one has gone for extra bases.
