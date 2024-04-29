Edman (wrist) took swings off a tee from both sides of the plate last week, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Edman had been limited to hitting only from the right side due to lingering concerns about his surgically repaired right wrist. However, he's now progressed to hitting from both sides of the dish and has done so without any soreness. Edman will continue a hitting progression as tolerated and appears far off from a return, but he's progressing.