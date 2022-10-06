Edman went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, two runs and two stolen bases in Wednesday's loss to the Pirates.

Edman ripped an RBI single off Johan Oviedo in the first inning before stealing second base and coming around to score before the end of the frame. He later added two more hits including a double while scoring another run. The multi-hit effort was Edman's first since Sept. 17 while the stolen base was his 32nd of the year. The 27-year-old will look to repeat Wednesday's performance when the Cardinals face the Phillies on Friday in Game 1 of the Wild Card Round.