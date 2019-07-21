Edman went 3-for-4 with two doubles in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Reds.

Getting the start at third base and hitting leadoff, Edman did an excellent job setting the table but got no help from the rest of the St. Louis lineup -- the team managed only six hits in total, and none from the two through five hitters. The rookie is now slashing .275/.301/.513 through his first 29 big-league games.