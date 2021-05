Edman went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Pirates.

The switch hitter came into Tuesday just 4-for-32 (.125) over his last seven games, but Edman busted out with a big performance at the top of the order. On the season, he's slashing .274/.328/.366 with two homers, seven steals, eight RBI and 20 runs in 42 contests.