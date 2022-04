Edman went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Mets.

The second baseman went 0-for-9 over the prior three games, but he snapped the mini-slump in impressive fashion. Edman has three of his four steals on the season in the last two contests, and he sports a .310/.412/..534 slash line on the season with three homers, nine runs and nine RBI.