Edman went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double and two RBI in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rockies.

Edman came up a home run shy of the cycle in this contest. He's gone 6-for-20 (.300) with three strikeouts over five games since returning from a wrist injury, and he's seen a starting role at shortstop with Paul DeJong traded to Toronto. Edman is slashing .241/.302/.395 with seven homers, 31 RBI, 47 runs scored and 14 stolen bases over 89 games. His starting role is likely safe for a while, but St. Louis could call up top prospect Masyn Winn before the end of the season, which would likely force Edman to switch positions yet again.