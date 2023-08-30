Edman went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and three stolen bases in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over San Diego.

After swiping three bags earlier in the contest, Edman played the hero in the ninth inning with a two-run, two-out walk-off homer off Josh Hader. The home run was Edman's 12th of the year, leaving him one shy of his career high set last season. He'd been slumping at the plate coming into Wednesday's contest, going just 4-for-23 (.174) in his previous six games. Overall, Edman's slash line sits at .241/.300/.413with 57 runs scored and 41 RBI across 417 plate appearances, while he improved to 20-for-22 in stolen base attempts on the campaign.