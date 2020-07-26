Edman went 1-for-5 with a two-run triple in a win over the Pirates on Saturday.

As expected leading into the season, the 25-year-old Edman appears to have an everyday role at third base with the implementation of the universal designated hitter affording Matt Carpenter the opportunity to slide into that role. Edman has only two hits in his first 10 at-bats, but Saturday's three-bagger in the eighth inning brought home Harrison Bader and Kolten Wong to close out the scoring. Edman legged out an impressive seven triples in his first big-league season in 2019, and his above-average speed could well lead to superior production in that category relative to the 60-game sample.