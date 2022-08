Edman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's Game 2 win over the Cubs.

Edman launched a solo home run off Anderson Espinoza in the top of the sixth inning before later ripping a two-run double and coming around to score again in the ninth. The long ball was his ninth of the year and second in his last seven games. Since Aug. 10, Edman has hit .200 with two homers, five RBI, nine runs and two stolen bases over 40 at-bats in 11 games.