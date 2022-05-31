Edman went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 6-3 win over the Padres.

Edman was on base for Nolan Gorman's two-run home run in the third inning. In the fifth, Edman added an RBI single and a steal, his 11th theft in 12 attempts this season. This was his first steal since May 22. The versatile infielder has gone 16-for-51 (.314) in his last 11 contests. For the season, he's at 22 RBI, 37 runs scored, four home runs, eight doubles, three triples and a .282/.360/.425 slash line through 204 plate appearances.