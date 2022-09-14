Edman went 2-for-4 with an RBI, two stolen bases and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Brewers.

Edman was the only Cardinal with a multi-hit effort in this contest, which was his fourth in his last five games. He's added three steals in that span and is now 29-for-32 on the basepaths this season, ranking fifth in the majors in steals. The versatile 27-year-old's hot hitting has his batting average up to .270, its highest point since July 3. He's added a .743 OPS, 13 home runs, 55 RBI, 90 runs scored, 29 doubles and four triples through 138 contests.