Edman went 0-for-2 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Mets.

Edman didn't picked up one of the Cardinals' three hits, but he was still able to find ways aboard Tuesday. The 26-year-old then used his speed to get into scoring position, but the Cardinals were unable to bring him home. The second baseman is slashing. 283/.397/.509 with three home runs, eight RBI, six runs scored and three stolen bases through 16 contests. He's led off in four straight games, but he's unlikely to see more than a split of that spot in the lineup with fellow switch-hitter Dylan Carlson.