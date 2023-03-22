Edman is expected to receive starts in the leadoff spot for the Cardinals this season, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Denton lists Edman, Brendan Donovan and Lars Nootbaar as options for the leadoff spot. The switch-hitting Edman has dramatic splits with a career .829 OPS versus lefties and .701 OPS against righties. He could wind up batting leadoff when a southpaw is on the mound and drop to the No. 9 spot against right-handers.