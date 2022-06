Edman went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Reds.

The 27-year-old played hero in this one, launching a walkoff blast in the ninth inning after the Cardinals were facing a 4-1 deficit heading into the bottom of the eighth. Edman is rolling to begin the month of June, collecting a hit in nine of 10 starts and slashing .293/.383/.439 with two homers, three steals, three RBI and 10 runs.