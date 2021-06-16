Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Edman (torso) won't be included in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale with the Marlins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

St. Louis will withhold Edman from the starting nine for the second day in a row after he was previously scratched ahead of Tuesday's 2-1 win when he experienced torso tightness. Shildt didn't indicate whether Edman would be available off the bench, so the 26-year-old's status is somewhat hazy heading into the Cardinals' four-game series in Atlanta that begins Thursday.