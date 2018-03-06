Pham, who's hitting .364 (4-for-11) with a triple, a home run, two RBI and two runs across four spring training games, will play under a one-year, $570,000 salary in 2018, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Pham's salary was set after he rejected a two-year contract that the Cardinals had offered during the process of negotiating his 2018 salary as an unsigned arbitration-eligible player. The emerging outfielder felt the team's multi-year offer "wasn't strong enough", leading to a mutual agreement on a one-year deal that encompasses the coming season. The 30-year-old enjoyed a breakout 2017, slashing .306/.411/.520 with 23 home runs, 73 RBI and 25 stolen bases across 128 games. Those numbers put Pham in select company, as Jose Altuve and Mike Trout were the only other two players to slash at least .300/.400/.500 with at least 20 homers and 20 stolen bases. By only committing to the coming season, Pham becomes arbitration-eligible for the first time next offseason.